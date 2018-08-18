 
menu
PSL News 18.8.2018 11:04 pm

Chippa rescue draw at the death against Leopards

ANA
Thabo Rakhale of Chippa United (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Thabo Rakhale of Chippa United (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

A late Thatayaone Kgamanyane goal helped Chippa United salvage a draw as they held Black Leopards to a 2-2 draw in their Premiership encounter at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday night.

After two defeats, it appeared the Chilli Boys were headed for another fruitless evening until Kgamanyane pinched an injury time goal much to the disappointment of the visitors.

It was an all-action start as Leopards grabbed the opener after 10 minutes through Khuliso Modau, who stroked home past Daniel Akpeyi.

Just three minutes later, Dan Malesela’s side were celebrating the equaliser as Andile Mbenyane headed home after a cross from the ever-dangerous Ruzaigh Gamildien. Mudau had a chance to send his side back in front, but failed to beat Akpeyi as the half drew to a close.

Just before the hour mark, Tumelo Khutlang converted for Lidoda Duvha after Mwape Musonda’s effort was partially stopped by Akpeyi in the Chippa goals.

Gamildien, proving to be quite influential, and midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni both failed to take their chance to draw level despite good chances to do so. Daine Klate then swung in a corner in the final move of the game only for Thathoganye to rise highest and save the day.

It proved a vital point earned for Dan Malesela and the home side.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ongoing renovations delay Thohoyandou Stadium report 17.8.2018
Mpengesi reveals why Rakhale came back to Chippa 16.8.2018
Leopards want Pirates game to be played in Thohoyandau 13.8.2018
Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.