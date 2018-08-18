Chippa rescue draw at the death against Leopards

After two defeats, it appeared the Chilli Boys were headed for another fruitless evening until Kgamanyane pinched an injury time goal much to the disappointment of the visitors.

It was an all-action start as Leopards grabbed the opener after 10 minutes through Khuliso Modau, who stroked home past Daniel Akpeyi.

Just three minutes later, Dan Malesela’s side were celebrating the equaliser as Andile Mbenyane headed home after a cross from the ever-dangerous Ruzaigh Gamildien. Mudau had a chance to send his side back in front, but failed to beat Akpeyi as the half drew to a close.

Just before the hour mark, Tumelo Khutlang converted for Lidoda Duvha after Mwape Musonda’s effort was partially stopped by Akpeyi in the Chippa goals.

Gamildien, proving to be quite influential, and midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni both failed to take their chance to draw level despite good chances to do so. Daine Klate then swung in a corner in the final move of the game only for Thathoganye to rise highest and save the day.

It proved a vital point earned for Dan Malesela and the home side.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.