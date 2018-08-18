City unable to find a way past stubborn Arrows

Overall, it was a tightly-contested encounter as both teams struggled for fluency in attack, with little more than a few half-chances at either end of the pitch.

City had the first real opening of the night when Mathew Rusike’s 19th minute flick located Ivorian defender Kouassi Kouadja, but from close range he ballooned his effort over the target.

A good counter attack from the Durban side led to a chance on the half hour mark, but Lerato Lamola was unable to direct his header on target.

It was, however, the home club who were on top for large passages of the opening stanza, and there was a great chance for Ayanda Patosi in the 31st minute after a storming run by Thamsanqa Mkhize, but the Bafana midfielder lifted his shot well over the bar.

Arrows’ best opportunity of the half fell to Siboniso Conco – whose stinging drive from outside the box eight minutes before the interval was acrobatically tipped onto the bar by a diving Cape Town City keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.

Patosi then spurned another chance for the Citizens when he snatched at a volley and fired well over the bar from a promising position.

The Cape side made a bright start to the second half, but just could not break down a well organised Arrows defence.

And with City’s defence in equally uncompromising mood, opportunities remained scarce.

The game balanced on a knife-edge and there to be won, a loose ball in the Arrows box fell to Citizens defender Taariq Fielies in the 86th minute, but from a great position in front of goal he shinned the ball over the bar.

There was an even better chance in added time for Abafan bes’Thende, but with the goal at his mercy from eight yards out, Danny Venter watched as his effort veered agonisingly wide of the upright in what proved the last major action of a hard fought encounter.

