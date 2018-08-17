Blow by blow: Wydad Athletic Club vs Mamelodi Sundowns

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

A win will see the defending champions amass an unassailable 11 points ahead of the ultimate match, but it won’t a walk in the park for the Moroccan giants against a spirited Sundowns side who seem to have found their rhythm of late.

Sundowns jetted off to Morocco on Monday at the back of a league and cup win at home which they impressively dominated with their star players showing their money’s worth for coach Pitso Mosimane.

The two sides are no strangers to each other having knocked each other out of the competition in the last two editions of the Champions League in which they both went on to win.

With Wydad salvaging a vital point away from home in the first leg, their opponents will be going for the kill on Friday and cause an upset in what is expected to be a highly tactical affair between the two African powerhouses.

