African Soccer 17.8.2018 08:36 pm

Blow by blow: Wydad Athletic Club vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Ismail el Haddad of Wydad Athletic and Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club at Lucas Moripe Stadium. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Wydad Athletic Club could secure a place in the knockout stages should they collect maximum points in Casablanca against Mamelodi Sundowns in a crucial Group C clash tonight.

A win will see the defending champions amass an unassailable 11 points ahead of the ultimate match, but it won’t a walk in the park for the Moroccan giants against a spirited Sundowns side who seem to have found their rhythm of late.

Sundowns jetted off to Morocco on Monday at the back of a league and cup win at home which they impressively dominated with their star players showing their money’s worth for coach Pitso Mosimane.

The two sides are no strangers to each other having knocked each other out of the competition in the last two editions of the Champions League in which they both went on to win.

With Wydad salvaging a vital point away from home in the first leg, their opponents will be going for the kill on Friday and cause an upset in what is expected to be a highly tactical affair between the two African powerhouses.

