Blow by blow: Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs

The home team has lost all three of their opening fixtures across all competition this season.

They opened their 2018/19 PSL campaign with a 2-0 defeat at home to Golden Arrows, before going down 2-1 away to Free State Stars. They then lost 1-0 at home to Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Chiefs, on the other hand, have only won two points from a possible nine, with two draws and a loss.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC in their last league encounter.

A win for Maritzburg could see them go joint seventh, while three points for Chiefs will move them to third place on the log with five points.

