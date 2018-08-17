 
menu
PSL News 17.8.2018 07:00 pm

Blow by blow: Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United challenged by Gustavo Paez of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Siyanda Xulu of Maritzburg United challenged by Gustavo Paez of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs will be searching for that elusive Absa Premiership victory when they meet at the Harry Gwala Stadium tonight.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The home team has lost all three of their opening fixtures across all competition this season.

They opened their 2018/19 PSL campaign with a 2-0 defeat at home to Golden Arrows, before going down 2-1 away to Free State Stars. They then lost 1-0 at home to Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Chiefs, on the other hand, have only won two points from a possible nine, with two draws and a loss.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC in their last league encounter.

A win for Maritzburg could see them go joint seventh, while three points for Chiefs will move them to third place on the log with five points.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.