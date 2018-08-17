 
PSL News 17.8.2018 03:20 pm

Safa president travels to Zurich to meet business leaders

Phakaaathi Reporter
Safa president Danny Jordaan (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has left the country for Switzerland to engage authorities in a number of football business initiatives.

According to a Safa statement, part of the aim of his trip is to seek the football governing body’s insight on how to grow Safa’s digital platforms.

The Safa statement:

Dr Jordaan will be in Switzerland at FIFA Headquarters for most of the weekend and will touch base with a number of football business divisions. Part of the aim of his trip is to seek the football governing body’s insight on how to grow SAFA’s digital platforms.

The SAFA boss was, for the whole of last week, in the Central African country of Cameroon where (him and his team) they inspected the infrastructure and to see first-hand how the country was prepared to host an expanded 24-team tournament next year.

