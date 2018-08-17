Bloemfontein Celtic CEO has confirmed they are in discussion with Kaizer Chiefs about Lorenzo Gordinho potentially going back to Amakhosi.

Konco‚ however‚ insists that with no clause in the year-long loan that started in January‚ Celtic are standing firm that they will retain Gordinho until the end of the year.

“Basically two clubs will agree in a loan agreement that if a club needs to recall the player‚ they will give a certain notice. That’s a clause that they can include in a contract‚” Konco told TimesLIVE on Friday.

“If they have such a clause then they are within their rights to recall the player.

“So now‚ if there is no clause then you work on the relationship basis,” added Konco.

“If both clubs need the boy then it becomes difficult.

“So now‚ basically‚ Chiefs have requested him back and there is a discussion happening between the two teams.

“But the initial answer is still‚ now‚ we want to keep him.

“There is a discussion between the two teams with regards the player. And we’ll see how far it goes. But for now he’s still going to play for Celtic,” concluded Konco.

