Jomo Sono explains why he owes players money

Sono caused a stir earlier this week when he admitted that his club owes players their salaries for May and June.

“Because promotion was not achieved,” Sono was quoted as saying by Sport24.

“Cosmos have unfortunately found itself with certain financial difficulties.

“Substantial contracts the club signed on the basis that Cosmos were promoted back to the Premier League

“I was a player myself,” added Sono. “I can sympathise with the players in question in this unfortunate situation.”

