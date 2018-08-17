 
menu
PSL News 17.8.2018 12:39 pm

Jomo Sono explains why he owes players money

Phakaaathi Reporter
Head Coach of Jomo Cosmos Ephraim Jomo Sono (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Head Coach of Jomo Cosmos Ephraim Jomo Sono (Aubrey Kgakatsi/BackpagePix)

Football legend Jomo sono has cleared the air on why some of his players did not receive their salaries.

Sono caused a stir earlier this week when he admitted that his club owes players their salaries for May and June.

“Because promotion was not achieved,” Sono was quoted as saying by Sport24.

READ: Maritzburg chairman hopes for a win against Chiefs

“Cosmos have unfortunately found itself with certain financial difficulties.

“Substantial contracts the club signed on the basis that Cosmos were promoted back to the Premier League

“I was a player myself,” added Sono. “I can sympathise with the players in question in this unfortunate situation.”

ALSO READ: Hip hop artist explains Senzo Meyiwa song

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Sono admits to owing his players their salaries 13.8.2018
Jomo Sono announced as Ford Brand Ambassador 31.7.2018
Highlands Park striker to sign for Algerian club – report 15.6.2018
Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.