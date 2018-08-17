Curse of own goals leaves Pirates coach baffled

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic says he knew Bidvest Wits would try to limit the Buccaneers’ attacking options after the Clever Boys emerged 1-0 winners in an Absa Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

A resolute Wits defence managed to keep Pirates from scoring despite Sredojevic’s side having most of the possession.

The defeat was the second in four league and cup games this season for Sredojevic, who was desperate for a win after Bucs’ exit from the MTN8 Cup against SuperSport United last weekend.

READ: Former Banyana star says she is way better than Gabuza

“We knew our opponents would line up with a defensive approach. We were looking for a situation that would put us in a position to try and be patient against that strategy and create because their system is mainly directed at limiting the other team’s chances,” Sredojevic explained.

“In that regard, we tried our best to penetrate in order to dominate effectively, however, Wits’ resolute defending did not allow us to be fully effective.”

Wits’ goal came through a Gladwin Shitolo own-goal after Haashim Domingo’s cross deflected off him and wrong-footed Bucs keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane before skidding into the net, leaving the coach shaking his head.

It was the second own-goal for the defender after he was also responsible for Highlands Park’s goal in the 1-1 draw in their opening game of the season.

READ: Hip hop artist explains Senzo Meyiwa song

Bucs are in sixth place with four points, made up of a draw, a win and a defeat. The way things are going at Pirates left Sredojevic asking himself questions while believing his side deserved to beat Wits.

“When you look at everything, the way we conceded our first goal in the first match of the season and the way we have conceded this goal, you ask yourself why all of this? We have kept our concentration and the opponents didn’t create any chances throughout the match. We dominated the match and felt we had enough to win the game, but unfortunately it was not meant to be.”

Sredojevic and his players will be hoping for a change in fortune when they meet Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.