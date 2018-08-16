 
PSL News 16.8.2018 04:58 pm

Unpaid players should talk to PSL DC – September  

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL communications officer Lux September (Photo by Duif du Toit/Gallo Images)

Premier Soccer League media manager Luxolo September has advised players who are owed monies by their clubs to take the matter to PSL’s Disciplinary Chamber.

This comes after Jomo Cosmos owner and coach Jomo Sono admitted to owing his players their salaries.

“This kind of matter falls under the aegis of the Disciplinary Chamber and should be the route for players who have financial disputes with their clubs to follow in the first instance,” September was quoted as saying by Sport24.

“We recognise the players unions have a role in such matters and the right of players, like anyone else for that matter, to take legal action, but a ruling of the Disciplinary Chamber is the initial channel for a solution,” ,” added September.

