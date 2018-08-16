Arendse urges Sundowns to stick their brand of football

The Brazilians are in Morocco where they will face Wydad in a Group C tie on Friday night.

“We need to give them some respect because they are the Champions League holders but we have recognized strengthens and weaknesses. The coach has mentioned a few things so it is just for us to execute at the end of the day,” said Arsende.

“At this stage all I can say is play your game. As soon as you start thinking about the crowd and the refereeing and all those sorts of things that is when you start making mistakes,” he added.

Arendse says Downs need to play the same way they did when they won the title two years ago.

“When we won the Champions League we played our game and we enjoyed the game. We did what we had to do. We played with flair and with freedom,” said Arendse.

“That thing we should keep and we need to play our game with flair and freedom because when we do that Sundowns are unstoppable.”

