Hip hop artist explains Senzo Meyiwa song

Meyiwa was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014 but no arrests have been made in the case to date.

Blaklez had fans talking when he included the song Who Killed Senzo Meyiwa on his latest album.

The rapper says they song is not about who killed the Bafana Bafana shot stopper, but it’s about the injustices of society.

“I have seen a lot of speculation on social media and we have to let the law take its course. On the song I am not talking about who was there that night or what not. We know nothing. I am using an incident that happened in real life to talk about the injustices that happen in society. The song is used to highlight issues. It is almost like I martyred Senzo,” Blaklez told TshisaLIVE.

“It was my way of speaking about issues. About black people not living well and not being in a situation where we want to be. The struggles we face. There were people who fought and died for certain ordeals and that was not realised. I can say I put all these issues on Senzo’s shoulders. The question of who killed Senzo is just the tip of the iceberg. There is no justice for people in this country‚ at least in the full sense of how we want it.”

ALSO READ: Mpengesi reveals why Rakhale came back to Chippa

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.