 
menu
PSL News 16.8.2018 02:53 pm

Mpengesi reveals why Rakhale came back to Chippa

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Thabo Rakhale of Chippa United (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Thabo Rakhale of Chippa United (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Thabo Rakhale surprised many when he turned up for Chippa United this season following reports that he was headed for Turkey after impressing Istanbulspor.

Phakaaathi contacted Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi to get clarity on why Rakhale returned to South Africa.

“We couldn’t agree on certain things with the club. We didn’t agree on terms with that club,” Mpengesi told Phakaaathi.

“The boy did well over there but we couldn’t agree, plus the economy in Turkey wasn’t good for him to settle down, so we agreed that we couldn’t let him go,” explained Mpengesi.

Mpengesi added that Rakhale will get another opportunity to move overseas one day.

“He came back to us, but then it’s okay because there is still an opportunity for another overseas move for him.”

 

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Mlambo praises Pirates’ fighting spirit 9.8.2018
Pirates clean dressing room after beating Chilli Boys 9.8.2018
Baroka release former Chiefs striker 8.8.2018
Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.