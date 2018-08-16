Mpengesi reveals why Rakhale came back to Chippa

Phakaaathi contacted Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi to get clarity on why Rakhale returned to South Africa.

“We couldn’t agree on certain things with the club. We didn’t agree on terms with that club,” Mpengesi told Phakaaathi.

“The boy did well over there but we couldn’t agree, plus the economy in Turkey wasn’t good for him to settle down, so we agreed that we couldn’t let him go,” explained Mpengesi.

Mpengesi added that Rakhale will get another opportunity to move overseas one day.

“He came back to us, but then it’s okay because there is still an opportunity for another overseas move for him.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.