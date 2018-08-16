 
PSL News 16.8.2018 01:00 pm

Former Banyana star says she is way better than Gabuza

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thamsanqa Gabuza of Orlando Pirates (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Portia Modise has claimed that she is better than Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and she would easily replace him if a chance was to be given to her.

The former Banyana Banyana star scored more than 100 goals for Banyana and was a lethal goalscorer in her heydays.

Speaking on Radio 2000’s Thabiso Mosia, Modise said: “When I watch the PSL (Absa Premiership), sometimes I think I can play here. There are some players I can replace, uGabuza ngingambeka ebentshini mina (I could easily take Gabuza’s place). UGabuza u-trap ibhola nge-shin guard (He can’t even trap the ball properly and uses the shin guards).”

Portia Modise of South Africa celebrates her 100th goal during the 2014 African Women Championship match between South Africa and Algeria on the 18 October 2014 at Independence Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

