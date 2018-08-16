Former Banyana star says she is way better than Gabuza

The former Banyana Banyana star scored more than 100 goals for Banyana and was a lethal goalscorer in her heydays.

Speaking on Radio 2000’s Thabiso Mosia, Modise said: “When I watch the PSL (Absa Premiership), sometimes I think I can play here. There are some players I can replace, uGabuza ngingambeka ebentshini mina (I could easily take Gabuza’s place). UGabuza u-trap ibhola nge-shin guard (He can’t even trap the ball properly and uses the shin guards).”

