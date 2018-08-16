Onyango could be ready to face Wydad

The Brazilians are set to face the Caf Champions League defending champions in a Group C match on Friday night.

Onyango, who was injured during Sundowns’ league match against Polokwane City last Tuesday, travelled with the team to Morocco earlier this week.

“I’m not used to staying at home and stay away from football. It is good that I am with the guys, and it very nice to be with the team, and it is great to be around them especially when we are winning,” Onyango said.

READ: Sundowns motivated to beat Wydad

“As long as I am with the team, playing is not necessarily important. Anyone can play, and we can win. Kennedy Mweene played, and we won the last game, for me it is just to see the team winning and getting through to the next stage is very important. If I am given a chance, and I am ready I will play but at the moment anyone can play,” he added.

The arrival of Reyaad Pieterse has increased the number of goalkeepers at Sundowns to four.

Onyango said he would double his efforts to further cement his place.

“Competition is always good, it improves you as a person and as a player but I need to still fight for my position as a goalkeeper because we can all play and the team can win. It is a healthy competition because there are a lot of games to play and I welcome every challenge and I’ll fight for my position when given a chance I have to do my best.”

READ: Mosimane needs ‘tigers’ to fight African champions

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.