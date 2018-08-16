Kerr calls on Caf and Fifa to take action against Chiefs

This comes after left back Godfrey Walusimbi travelled to South Africa to negotiate a move to Chiefs despite still having a contract with Gor Mahia.

“What he [Godfrey Walusimbi] did was selfish to the team and to the supporters. Caf and Fifa have to take action especially against Kaizer Chiefs because this is player tapping, and it is not allowed,” Kerr told CapitalFM.

“What he has done is 150 percent wrong. His agent is lying to him, and if this case goes on, he will be in trouble with Fifa. He still has a contract with the club, and he is out there trying to get another contract.

“He told me before that he wanted to go, and I thought he was joking because he is a player we need,” added Kerr.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier confirmed on the club website he received a call from Chiefs to negotiate Walusimbi’s transfer.

“I got an alert from someone that he was travelling with, and the next thing was a call from Kaizer Chiefs chairman apologising for that step and requesting if we could talk on a possible move.

“I declined to discuss anything and told Chiefs chairman l will hold a meeting with my EC [executive committee], then we will know what step to take. Kaizer Chiefs too did something wrong because that’s player tapping, which is against stipulated rules, yet the player has a running contract. There are clear and accepted procedures if they wanted the player,” Rachier told the club’s official website.

The club now says it will take disciplinary action against the player for absconding duty while also expressing their displeasure with the actions of the player.

“We have a technical committee which is in charge of player welfare and at the appointed time, we will announce the action to be taken,” said chief executive officer Lordvick Aduda.

