 
menu
PSL News 16.8.2018 11:03 am

Hunt questions Domingo’s ‘disgraceful’ Bafana snub

Phakaaathi Reporter
Haashim Domingo of Bidvest Wits celebrates with teammates and coach Gavin Hunt during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Haashim Domingo of Bidvest Wits celebrates with teammates and coach Gavin Hunt during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at Orlando Stadium on August 15, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt believes midfielder Haashim Domingo deserves a Bafana Bafana call-up

Domingo joined the Clever Boys from Portuguese B side Vitoria Guimaraes before the 2018/19 campaign.

The 23-year-old helped Wits claim a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the game, Hunt expressed frustration that Domingo has not yet received a Bafana call-up.

“For me Haashim (Domingo) is a hidden gem. How he hasn’t played for Bafana is a disgrace. That’s what happens, players like that get lost,” Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“He’s a fantastic footballer. He was brilliant for us. He can only get better and better,” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Sundowns target wants out of Al Ahly 10.8.2018
Chiefs have to learn from Wits defeat – Solinas 8.8.2018
Hunt wary of Billiat ahead of Chiefs clash 7.8.2018
Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.