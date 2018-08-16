Hunt questions Domingo’s ‘disgraceful’ Bafana snub

Domingo joined the Clever Boys from Portuguese B side Vitoria Guimaraes before the 2018/19 campaign.

The 23-year-old helped Wits claim a 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Speaking after the game, Hunt expressed frustration that Domingo has not yet received a Bafana call-up.

“For me Haashim (Domingo) is a hidden gem. How he hasn’t played for Bafana is a disgrace. That’s what happens, players like that get lost,” Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“He’s a fantastic footballer. He was brilliant for us. He can only get better and better,” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.