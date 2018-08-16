Sundowns motivated to beat Wydad

The Brazilians play Wydad Casablanca tomorrow in the defending champions’ own backyard. A win for Pitso Mosimane’s men will tie them on eight points with the Moroccan group leaders.

“We have to look at the log and look at progressing first before looking at the quarterfinals,” said Vilakazi.

“Obviously, we haven’t had a favourable result against Wydad, we drew the last time [in their home Group C fixture] and lost last year in the quarterfinals. So we want to go in there and try to change our situation … we are very motivated to beat them at [their] home but it is not going to be easy, they are a very good team.”

Vilakazi said a point wouldn’t be such a bad result for Masandawana.

“We have to be smart about it … I know that if we want to go for a positive result we’ll have to go for the three points, but we will see how the game pans out and if we have to take a point then we will take a point and it might help.

“But if we got the three points away from home, especially against Wydad, it would be a big boost for the rest of the tournament.”

