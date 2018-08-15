Mosimane needs ‘tigers’ to fight African champions

Coach Pitso Mosimane expects his players to have the agility of a tiger and if needs be, abandon their flamboyant style of play to grind out results.

“For this match I need to get the right balance in midfield and I need tigers… people who will grind to get a result. It might not look pretty but we must keep going and probing. If we get three points, then we’ll be happy and one point might be okay because we have to sort out Horoya AC here, that match is a do or die,” said Mosimane.

“Wydad is a difficult encounter, they know how to manage the game, they play cleverly, you must be careful of penalties and they are very good on set-pieces. When time is favours them they delay the play.

“The Champions League is different cattle of fish, it is an awkward tournament, it is not the good looking one to play and to see, it is forever boring but you have got to understand it but we know how to play it,” he added.

Masandawana are second placed in Group C, three points behind leaders Casablanca, and Mosimane is hopeful that his side can extract all three points from Wydad.

“We need a clean sheet in Casablanca but that’s a big one, it is like Bafana Bafana versus Morocco. We need the Bafana players to carry the team,” said the ex-senior national team coach.

