 
menu
PSL News 15.8.2018 04:11 pm

Khune continues to pray for Sbahle

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs reacts after the match during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs reacts after the match during the Nedbank Cup Semi Final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on April 21, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune posted a message of support for his girlfriend Sbahle Mpisane on his social media account.

Sbahle was involved in a horrific car accident over the weekend and she is still in hospital recovering from the accident.

The Bafana Bafana goal minder has posted a number of messages on his social media page asking the public to pray for Mpisane.

Khune on Wednesday posted a prayer on his Twitter account.

READ: Ex-Pirates target set to join Raja Casablanca

“Lord I come before you to pray for guidance, healing and strength for my Queen. Get well soon boobah,” read a tweet from Khune.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
PSL calendar is for robots not human beings – Solinas 15.8.2018
Kaizer Chiefs kits ranked best in the world by UK football magazine 15.8.2018
Khune returns to Chiefs ahead of Baroka clash 14.8.2018
Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.