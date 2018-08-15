Khune continues to pray for Sbahle

Sbahle was involved in a horrific car accident over the weekend and she is still in hospital recovering from the accident.

The Bafana Bafana goal minder has posted a number of messages on his social media page asking the public to pray for Mpisane.

Khune on Wednesday posted a prayer on his Twitter account.

“Lord I come before you to pray for guidance, healing and strength for my Queen. Get well soon boobah,” read a tweet from Khune.

