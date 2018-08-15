Pirates midfielder ties the knot

According to Bulawayo24, Mahachi and Tatenda got married a week ago.

Mahachi posted some pictures to announce the union on social media.

READ: Pirates striker cleared of rape charges

“Thank God for this blessing today went well, love you my wife,” Mahachi posted on Facebook .

The Zimbabwean winger moved to Pirates from Golden Arrows before the start of the 2018/19 season.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates target set to join Raja Casablanca

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.