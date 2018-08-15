 
PSL News 15.8.2018 03:17 pm

Pirates midfielder ties the knot

Phakaaathi Reporter
Augustine Mahlonoko (L) with Kudakwashe Mahachi (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Augustine Mahlonoko (L) with Kudakwashe Mahachi (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Newly signed Orlando Pirates midfielder Kudakwashe Mahachi has tied the knot with his partner Rozzay Maro Tatenda.

According to Bulawayo24, Mahachi and Tatenda got married a week ago.

Mahachi posted some pictures to announce the union on social media.

READ: Pirates striker cleared of rape charges

“Thank God for this blessing today went well, love you my wife,” Mahachi posted on Facebook .

The Zimbabwean winger moved to Pirates from Golden Arrows before the start of the 2018/19 season.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates target set to join Raja Casablanca

