PSL News 15.8.2018 02:40 pm

Tau joins Belgian club on loan

Phakaaathi Reporter
Brighton & Hove Albion striker Percy Tau has joined Belgian second division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old South African international joined Albion last month from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee.

Tau could not play for Brighton in the English Premiership this season, however, as he failed to meet the requirements set out by the English FA for a player to get a work permit.

Now Tau will spend the season in the Belgian second division playing for Union and will return to the Premiership when he qualifies to get a permit.

Brighton Development pathway manager David Weir believes the move will help Tau play regular football in Europe.

“Percy is a talent we have brought to the club for the future, and this loan allows him to play regular senior football here in Europe,” Weir told Brighton’s website.

“It is a significant investment for us, and we will be closely watching his progress with Union and monitoring his development over the season.”

