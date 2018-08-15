Tau joins Belgian club on loan

The 24-year-old South African international joined Albion last month from Mamelodi Sundowns for an undisclosed fee.

READ: Khune continues to pray for Sbahle

Tau could not play for Brighton in the English Premiership this season, however, as he failed to meet the requirements set out by the English FA for a player to get a work permit.

READ: Ex-Pirates target set to join Raja Casablanca

Now Tau will spend the season in the Belgian second division playing for Union and will return to the Premiership when he qualifies to get a permit.

Brighton Development pathway manager David Weir believes the move will help Tau play regular football in Europe.

READ: Fielies signs long term contract with City

“Percy is a talent we have brought to the club for the future, and this loan allows him to play regular senior football here in Europe,” Weir told Brighton’s website.

“It is a significant investment for us, and we will be closely watching his progress with Union and monitoring his development over the season.”

ALSO READ: PSL calendar is for robots not human beings – Solinas

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.