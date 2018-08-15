 
menu
PSL News 15.8.2018 01:48 pm

Solinas set to rotate ‘fatigued’ Chiefs squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Giovanni Solinas, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Giovanni Solinas, head coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas is set to make changes to the Amakhosi squad that will take on Maritzburg United on Friday.

Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Solinas blamed fatigue for Chiefs’ failure to register their first win of the season in this match.

READ: PSL calendar is for robots not human beings – Solinas

“Baroka didn’t play in the weekend, and they were fresh, while we looked a bit fatigued after Saturday evening’s match against Free State Stars, and that was a big factor, especially towards the end of the game,” said Solinas after the game.

Amakhosi will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Maritzburg United on Friday night.

“We will prepare for the next game,” added Solinas. “We have a good enough squad to cope with the situation. We will continue to rotate some players, but we can’t change too much.”

The game against Maritzburg is set to be played at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday at 8pm.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs kits ranked best in the world by UK football magazine

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.