Solinas set to rotate ‘fatigued’ Chiefs squad

Chiefs were held to a 1-1 draw by Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Solinas blamed fatigue for Chiefs’ failure to register their first win of the season in this match.

“Baroka didn’t play in the weekend, and they were fresh, while we looked a bit fatigued after Saturday evening’s match against Free State Stars, and that was a big factor, especially towards the end of the game,” said Solinas after the game.

Amakhosi will travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Maritzburg United on Friday night.

“We will prepare for the next game,” added Solinas. “We have a good enough squad to cope with the situation. We will continue to rotate some players, but we can’t change too much.”

The game against Maritzburg is set to be played at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday at 8pm.

