The new deal will see the Cape Town-born defender stay at the club until 2023.

“Defender Taariq Fielies has committed his long term future to the club, signing a new 5year deal extending beyond 2023,” read a tweet from Cape Town City.

Fielies has been a regular in coach Benni McCarthy set up in his first season in charge of a club.

