 
menu
PSL News 15.8.2018 10:15 am

Ex-Pirates target set to join Raja Casablanca

Phakaaathi Reporter
KCCA FC player Shaban Muhammad PA/MOHAMED MESSARA

KCCA FC player Shaban Muhammad PA/MOHAMED MESSARA

Ugandan striker Shaban Muhammad is close to completing a move to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.

The Kampala Capital City Authority man is expected to move for a transfer fee of 180,000 USD (about R2.5 million) compared to the initial agreed 130,000 USD (about R1.8 million), according to Swift Sports Uganda.

Muhammad’s proposed move comes a week after unsuccessful trial at Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

READ: PSL calendar is for robots not human beings – Solinas

“Swift Sports understands that the Shaban and Raja Casablanca have already agreed on personal terms after the player successfully underwent the medicals. The move comes a week after Shaban had an unsuccessful trial at Orlando Pirates in South Africa,” Swift Sports Uganda reported.

ALSO READ: Pirates striker cleared of rape charges

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Al Ahly turn down offer for Mahlambi 30.1.2018
Gould back in training at Chiefs 19.8.2015
Khune – We are definitely not out of it 5.4.2015
Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.