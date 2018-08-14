Pirates striker cleared of rape charges

Nkosi was informed by the National Prosecutions Services after they studied the docket and decided it could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt that he was guilty.

“I would like to refer to the Club’s pledge which has stayed with me since my induction at the Club, that violence against women and children is like waging a war on ourselves as a nation and we must speak out against it, and be exemplary through our deeds and serve as role models,” Nkosi told the club’s website.

“I am happy that my name has been cleared,” concluded Nkosi.

ALSO READ: Santos legend urges clubs to hire a finishing coach

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.