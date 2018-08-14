 
PSL News 14.8.2018 04:56 pm

Pirates striker cleared of rape charges

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lyle Foster celebrates goal with teammate Ayanda Nkosi of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Orlando Pirates and Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium, Soweto South Africa on 20 January 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates striker Ayanda Nkosi is happy to learn that the state has dropped rape charges against him.

Nkosi was informed by the National Prosecutions Services after they studied the docket and decided it could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt that he was guilty.

“I would like to refer to the Club’s pledge which has stayed with me since my induction at the Club, that violence against women and children is like waging a war on ourselves as a nation and we must speak out against it, and be exemplary through our deeds and serve as role models,” Nkosi told the club’s website.

“I am happy that my name has been cleared,” concluded Nkosi.

