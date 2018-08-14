 
PSL News 14.8.2018 01:38 pm

McCarthy likens Mthembu to Zlatan Ibrahamovic

Phakaaathi Reporter
Eric Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs and Siphelele Mthembu of Cape Town City F.C. during the Mpumalanga Cultural Experience Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at Mbombela Stadium on July 28, 2018 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is banking on Sphelele Mthembu to help the team to overpower Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinals.

City were paired against Sundowns in a draw made at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

“Shaka Zulu (Siphelele Mthembu) is the man. He gives us such complete outlook. If you look at us last season, we were a good football playing team but we didn’t have bite. We lacked that instinct. Shaka gives us that. We didn’t have that depth and someone who will hold the ball for us. He has given us that,” McCarthy told IOL.

“We are a complete side now. We can fight and protect. We can play under pressure as well because we’ve got a striker who give us that outlet. I’m very happy to have Shaka. He has that Zlatan Ibrahamovic style,” he concluded.

