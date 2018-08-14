McCarthy likens Mthembu to Zlatan Ibrahamovic

City were paired against Sundowns in a draw made at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

“Shaka Zulu (Siphelele Mthembu) is the man. He gives us such complete outlook. If you look at us last season, we were a good football playing team but we didn’t have bite. We lacked that instinct. Shaka gives us that. We didn’t have that depth and someone who will hold the ball for us. He has given us that,” McCarthy told IOL.

“We are a complete side now. We can fight and protect. We can play under pressure as well because we’ve got a striker who give us that outlet. I’m very happy to have Shaka. He has that Zlatan Ibrahamovic style,” he concluded.

