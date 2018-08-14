Khune returns to Chiefs ahead of Baroka clash

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper missed Amakhosi’s game against Free State Stars in the MTN 8 quarter final at the FNB stadium on Saturday evening.

He was given time off to attend to him girlfriend who is in ICU after she was involved in an accident.

“Yes Itu [Khune] will be available for the Baroka game‚” said Chiefs media officer Vina Maphosa.

“All the players are available except for Joseph Molangoane and George Maluleka.”

Chiefs will go in search of their first win of the season having lost to Bidvest Wits and played to a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in their two opening matches.

