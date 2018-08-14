 
menu
PSL News 14.8.2018 11:06 am

Khune returns to Chiefs ahead of Baroka clash

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune, captain of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Itumeleng Khune, captain of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has travelled with the team to Limpopo to face Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper missed Amakhosi’s game against Free State Stars in the MTN 8 quarter final at the FNB stadium on Saturday evening.

He was given time off to attend to him girlfriend who is in ICU after she was involved in an accident.

“Yes Itu [Khune] will be available for the Baroka game‚” said Chiefs media officer Vina Maphosa.

“All the players are available except for Joseph Molangoane and George Maluleka.”

Chiefs will go in search of their first win of the season having lost to Bidvest Wits and played to a 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in their two opening matches.

ALSO READ: Leopards want Pirates game to be played in Thohoyandau

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Edmilson extends City stay 16.8.2018
Khune continues to pray for Sbahle 15.8.2018
Fielies signs long term contract with City 15.8.2018
Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.