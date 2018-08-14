 
menu
PSL News 14.8.2018 10:52 am

Sundowns sign Wits youngster

Phakaaathi Reporter
Muhammad Carrim with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Pic Sundowns)

Muhammad Carrim with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Pic Sundowns)

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of Muhammad Carrim from Bidvest Wits.

The 17-year-old defender will play for the Brazilians’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge team this season.

He becomes the latest player to join the Sundowns reserves after the Brazilians announced the signing of Tristan Moses from Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns confirmed Carrim’s signing on their social media pages.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.