Sundowns sign Wits youngster

The 17-year-old defender will play for the Brazilians’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge team this season.

He becomes the latest player to join the Sundowns reserves after the Brazilians announced the signing of Tristan Moses from Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns confirmed Carrim’s signing on their social media pages.

????NEW SIGNING ALERT???? Muhammad Carrim, a 17yr old Centre-back has joined the Brazilians from Bidvest Wits. He will join our MDC team immediately.#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/UsAsi0NS89 — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 13 August 2018

