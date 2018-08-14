Chiefs goalkeeper out for two weeks

Vries injured his knee after making a save and falling awkwardly, but the Namibian continued with the game.

He joins Joseph Molangoane and Siphelele Ntshangase who sustained injuries in the clash against Ea Lla Koto.

“Goalkeeper Virgil Vries injured his medial knee ligament and will be out for 2 weeks. We wish him a speedy recovery,” read a tweet from Chiefs.

Good news for Chiefs is that Itumeleng Khune will return to the team after he was given time off to attend to his girlfriend who was in a horrific car accident.

The Bafana Bafana number one is expected to start in goals tonight when Amakhosi meet Baroka FC in a league match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

ALSO READ: Leopards want Pirates game to be played in Thohoyandau

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.