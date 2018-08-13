 
PSL News 13.8.2018 04:10 pm

Leopards want Pirates game to be played in Thohoyandau

Phakaaathi Reporter
Black Leopards players celebrates winning the Playoff during the National First Division Promotion and Relegation Playoff match between Black Leopards and Jomo Cosmos at Thohoyandou Stadium on May 30, 2018 in Thohoyandou, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Black Leopards are working overtime to bring their game against Orlando Pirates to the Thohoyandou Stadium.

The game is currently scheduled to take place at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 28.

Premier Soccer League official professor Ronnie Schloss says the stadium is not ready to host official Premiership games. Lidoda Duvha, however, disputes this.

“We don’t understand what’s going on,” Leopards manager Tshifhiwa Thidiela was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“We did everything they asked us to do. But now the PSL are contradicting themselves during Ronnie’s talk on radio. They now talk about tiles being broken.

“How can broken tiles stop a game from being played in Thohoyandou? Something is fishy here.

“We are going to fight to make sure our fans get to watch our games at our stadium, starting with the Pirates game.

“This is not good for our fans, who have been behind the team throughout.”

