PSL News 13.8.2018 03:22 pm

Solinas hails ‘amazing’ Billiat

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has praised influential player Khama Billiat after his side’s win over Free State Stars in the MTN8 quarterfinals this past weekend.  

Chiefs beat Stars 3-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the MTN 8 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Dumisani Zuma, Leonardo Castro and Billiat scored the goals for Amakhosi.

“Thank you very much for this question because you give me the opportunity to talk about Billiat and Castro‚” Solinas said.

“For me‚ Billiat is an amazing player‚ a top player.

“In my opinion‚ with no disrespect to other players from other clubs‚ Billiat is the best player in the league.The best striker,” he added.

“Billiat in my opinion can play in Europe without a problem. This guy is not for this league.

“He could perform in Europe very well‚ comfortably.

“Billiat and Castro – it’s a privilege and an honour for me to coach them.

“And these players make the difference.

“So I am very happy that I have these players in my squad,” concluded Solinas.

