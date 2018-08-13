 
MTN 8 News 13.8.2018 03:08 pm

Makhaula apologises to Molangoane

Phakaaathi Reporter
Joseph Molangoane injured during the MTN 8 quarter final match between celebrates his goal Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars at FNB on August 11, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Free State Stars midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has issued an apology to Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Joseph Molangoane for the tackle that broke his leg on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 55th minute of the MTN8 quarterfinal clash at FNB Stadium, where Amakhosi emerged victors, scoring three goals to nil to reach the semifinals.

“From my bottom of my heart, I did not intend to do and cause any harm to him, therefore I wish him a speedy recovery,” Makhaula was quoted as saying by the Stars website.

READ: Molangoane to undergo surgery

Meanwhile, Stars also sent well wishes to Molangoane.

“The entire Free State Stars family management, technical team, supporter and more especially Makhehleni would like to wish ‘Tight’, as Molangoane is affectionately known, a very speedy recovery,” read a statement from the club.

Molangoane is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he prepares to undergo surgery.

