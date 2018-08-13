Five talking points from the MTN8 

Molangoane’s horrific injury

Joseph Molangoane was rushed to hospital when he sustained a bad leg injury in the second half at the FNB Stadium. Molangoane is expected to be out for most of the season after he was left with a broken leg following a challenge by Free State Stars’ Makhehleni Makhaula.

Pirates early exit from cup

Orlando Pirates’ hopes of winning a trophy in the new season were put on ice after they lost to SuperSport United on penalties on Saturday night. Pirates early exit means they will have to wait for the Telkom Knockout cup to compete for another trophy.

Chiefs and Sundowns avoid each other in MTN semi-finals

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns were kept apart in the draw for semi-finals of the MTN8. Amakhosi will face the defending champions SuperSport United, while the Brazilians will meet Cape Town City.

4. Penalty shootout flops

Pirates played well against SuperSport United but couldn’t do enough to secure a place in the semi-finals. Poor penalties from Thembinkosi Lorch and Innocent Maela led to Bucs suffering a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Matsatsantsa.

Sirino gets the nod

Gaston Sirino won the Man of the Match award after his side defeated Golden Arrows at the weekend. Coach Pitso Mosimane has been complaining about the winners of this award in previous games, but had no complaint this time around.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.