City keen on Manyama’s return

Manyama captained City before he left South Africa to join Konyaspor in Turkey in September last year.

The Bafana Bafana forward is now a free agent after parting ways with the Turkish club.

“I had a chat with Lebo, and he knows where his home is. At this stage he is not sure [where he wants to go]. We will find out next week what he is thinking. Everyone would love to have a player of his quality, and we are no different,” Comitis told Independent Media.

“I’ve known Lebo since he was 21. I worked with him when he was still young at Ajax. As I said, we had a chat, and I offered him some sort of advice, and we will hear from him in a week,” Comitis added.

City will face some stiff competition for his signature though, with both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns said to be interested in his services.

