Rueful Micho laments Pirates’ errors

It will take a little while before Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic “feeds the souls” of the Bucs supporters after the team crashed out of the quarterfinals of the MTN8, losing 4-3 on penalties to defending champions SuperSport United at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The game ended 2-2 in regular time with goals from Augustine Mulenga and Gladwin Shitolo for Bucs, while Dean Furman and Evans Rusike were on the score-sheet for Matsatsantsa to take the game into extra-time.

The Buccaneers coach felt his side started the match well, but minor mistakes let them down and they should have ended the game before they went into the penalties, but Mulenga’s spotkick – after Bucs were given a penalty – was saved by United keeper Ronwen Williams.

“We started well, then something that was unacceptable happened where SuperSport scored and we conceded after our defence was unable to block the ball. The second goal came after another mistake and in games like this you will be punished. However, we found the strength to come back and score the equaliser,” said Sredojevic.

“We tried our best to finish the game before the advent of penalties, knowing they are always a lottery.

“We had a golden opportunity to finish the game in regulation time but we missed that penalty. Usually when you get to penalties, teams that miss a very good chance like that are psychologically down.”

Meanwhile, winning coach Kaitano Tembo was happy with his side’s display.

However, going into this game, the SuperSport coach says he knew it would not be a walk in the park for the defending Wafa-Wafa champions.

“It wasn’t an easy game, we came up against a very good team which likes to hold on to the ball. We knew we needed to work a little bit harder when we didn’t have the ball. And we always try to hit them on the counter because we have quick players. That’s how we managed to get the two goals,” said Tembo.

