Mosimane hails Zwane and Vilakazi’s flamboyant displays

Zwane became the talk of the town when he shibobo’d Sibusiso Mbonani, forcing him to land on his head about a week ago, and Vilakazi stole the show with his scintillating displays when he scored a cracker in Mamelodi Sundowns’ 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinal this past Saturday.

“Sometimes we coaches like to sound intelligent but I don’t teach that. They have talent and I make them play to the best of their abilities,” said Mosimane.

“If you have Themba Zwane, he is not going to fly down the wing to cross the ball, Vilakazi will never fly down the wing and he is not your No.6. These two players are No.8 or No.10 so you have to twitch the team and allow them to play that way. You have to strategically put them to play to their strengths.

“If you play them too much on the outside you are not going to get the job done. I have to encourage them to play between the lines because they have the talent otherwise why do you assemble a team like that?

“I like to watch good football, the product must be good and when you are playing at home you must play good football,” Mosimane added.

