Chiefs dressing room sombre despite MTN8 win

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas said he didn’t have the words to describe how he felt after losing his midfielder Joseph Molangoane who suffered a fractured leg and had to be taken out following a collision with Free State Stars winger Makhehleni Makhaula.

Molangoane had to be stretched off and taken to hospital immediately.

READ: Chiefs breeze into MTN8 final four

Amakhosi went on to win the MTN8 quarter final 3-0 with goals from Dumisani Zuma, Leonardo Castro and Khama Billiat. The match was at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

“We are shocked because we lost a nice guy. We dedicate the win to Joseph. He suffered a serious injury and I hope he makes a quick recovery. I am happy with the result but sad for my player. But this is life. This is football,” said Solinas in a post match media conference.

Soon after the tackle which broke Molangoane’s leg, Chiefs players were seen to be traumatised with Willard Katsande putting his hands on his head in disbelief of what he saw while Ramahlwe Mpahlele shed tears.

“My players are very shocked in the dressing room. One of them is very sad. Rama (Ramahlwe Mphahlele) I spoke to him and he is very sad. We lost an important player. But this is football and life has to go on,” added the Italian mentor.

Siphelele Ntshangase also had to be taken off after a tackle from Paulos Masehe left him with a swollen ankle.

“Ntshangase got a knock on the ankle and I hope it is not serious,” said Solinas.

Chiefs have said that they will give a full update on the injuries at a later stage.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.