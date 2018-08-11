Maritzburg announce Figareido signing

Figareido becomes the second signing for Maritzburg this week, following the arrival of Keletso Makgalwa from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maritzburg announced Figareido’s signing on their official Twitter account.

JUSTICE FIGAREIDO ????⚪ Maritzburg United are pleased to announce the signing of Justice Figareido on a two year deal. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/Knoa2xZrpv — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 11 August 2018

The 20-year-old joins the Team of Choice from Swaziland outfit Manzini Sundowns.#WeAreUnited — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) 11 August 2018

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.