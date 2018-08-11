 
PSL News 11.8.2018 11:03 pm

Maritzburg announce Figareido signing

Fadlu Davids, coach of Maritzburg United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Maritzburg United have confirmed the signing of Justice Figareido from Swaziland’s Manzini Sundowns.

Figareido becomes the second signing for Maritzburg this week, following the arrival of Keletso Makgalwa from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maritzburg announced Figareido’s signing on their official Twitter account.

