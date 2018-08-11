Chiefs breeze into MTN8 final four

Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas rung the changes for the encounter and the players responded in fine style as they stormed out of the blocks and never looked back.

Khama Billiat nearly handed Chiefs the lead with a 13th-minute free-kick but his effort was off target. Seven minutes later the hosts had their goal as Dumisani Zuma latched on to a ball by Joseph Molangoane and made no mistake.

Molangoane then nearly doubled the advantage after being set free by Willard Katsande but the playmaker failed to punish Stars.

Chiefs headed into the break ruing another chance to put distance between themselves and the challengers as Daniel Cardoso missed the target with a header.

Leonardo Castro would be the man to send Chiefs two goals clear as he found the back of the net after Siphelele Ntshangase turned provider.

Solinas was dealt a nasty blow as the influential Molangoane was stretchered off in the 53rd minute with what looked like a serious leg injury.

Chiefs continued to push forward in search of further goals but failed to extend their lead. Instead, they were forced into another injury substitution with Ntshangase forced from the pitch.

As many as 13 minutes were added on for the numerous stoppages with Khama Billiat going close in time added on but once again, the effort was kept out by Stars keeper Badra Sangare.

Billiat then got his name on the scoresheet to inflict further damage on the visitors but the victors were left to assess the long-term implications of the knocks picked up by Molangoane and Ntshangase.

