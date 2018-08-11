 
menu
MTN 8 News 11.8.2018 08:00 pm

Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs SuperSport United

Musa nyatama of Orlando Pirates tackled by Richard Kissi Boateng and Ronwen Williams of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium, Johannesburg on 11 April 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Musa nyatama of Orlando Pirates tackled by Richard Kissi Boateng and Ronwen Williams of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium, Johannesburg on 11 April 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates meet SuperSport United in the MTN8 quarterfinal match at Orlando Stadium tonight.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Buccaneers are back in the MTN8 after missing out on the competition last season and they’ll be looking to past the first phase when they Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

Pirates did not take part in last year’s edition of the tournament as they failed to make the cut by finishing 11th in the 2016/17 league campaign, their worst ever finish in the PSL era.

SuperSport almost failed to defend their title after outside the top eight last season, but they found themselves qualifying for the MTN8 after they were awarded three points by the arbitrator after Ajax Cape Town were found guilty of fielding Tendai Ndoro.

Matsatsantsa will be looking to ride on their luck when they face the Buccaneers this evening.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.