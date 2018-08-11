 
MTN 8 News 11.8.2018 05:33 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Free State Stars

Rooi Mahamutsa and Ali Sangaré of Free State Stars and Hendrick Ekstein of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 game between Free State Stars and Kaizer Chiefs. (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs welcome Free State Stars to the FNB Stadium this evening as they look to change their fortunes following a poor start to the season.

Amakhosi are winless this season having drawn against Mamelodi Sundowns and lost to Bidvest Wits in their last two games.

They face Ea Lla Koto in an MTN8 quarterfinal match knowing that another loss will put tremendous pressure on new coach Giovanni Solinas, who has been brought in to change the club’s fortunes following three trophyless seasons.

Stars are on the high coming into this match, having beaten Maritzburg United in their previous match.

They will be looking to put one over their former coach Giovanni Solinas.

