Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Free State Stars

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Amakhosi are winless this season having drawn against Mamelodi Sundowns and lost to Bidvest Wits in their last two games.

They face Ea Lla Koto in an MTN8 quarterfinal match knowing that another loss will put tremendous pressure on new coach Giovanni Solinas, who has been brought in to change the club’s fortunes following three trophyless seasons.

Stars are on the high coming into this match, having beaten Maritzburg United in their previous match.

They will be looking to put one over their former coach Giovanni Solinas.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.