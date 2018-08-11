Sundowns advance to MTN8 semifinals

Goals from Sibusiso Vilakazi and Wayne Arendse were enough to earn Mamelodi Sundowns a 2-0 win over Golden Arrows in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The home side dominated the proceedings while Abafana Bes’thende absorbed the pressure from a Sundowns side which Pitso Mosimane effected four changes from the team that won 2-0 in the Absa Premiership against Polokwane City in midweek.

Mosimane introduced Andile Jali in the 54th minute, much to the delight of Masandawana supporters, withdrawing attacking midfielder Lebo Maboe.

Moments later, Gaston Sirino wowed the crowd at Lucas Moripe Stadium when dazzled on the left flank and took Nkanyiso Mngwengwe to the cleaners.

The Uruguayan dribbled the fullback and left him without his left-foot soccer boot as it came out while be was attempting to stop Sirino in his tracks.

Clinton Larsen waited until the 68th minute to play his first card when he brought on Siphelele Magubane in the place of Siboniso Conco. Larsen’s opposite number wasted no time and unleashed veteran defender Anele Ngcongca and withdrew Vilakazi, before he introduced Ali Meza in the final 10 minutes.

The Brazilians are jetting off to Morocco tomorrow, where they will face Caf Champions League defending champions Wydad Casablanca on Friday, August 17, in a Group C encounter.

