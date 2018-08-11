Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The Ugandan international was rushed to hospital just before half-time in the 2-0 win over Polokwane City on Tuesday at Peter Mokana Stadium.

He has not trained with the team since that injury with the doctors ordering him to not put much stress on his head.

Kennedy Mweene is expected to take his place in the starting line-up, with Reyaad Pieterse making his debut on the bench.

Arrows bundled Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup at the same venue in April last year.

Abafana Bes’thende will be hoping to repeat that feat when the teams meet today.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.