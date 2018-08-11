Kenyan club to report Chiefs to Fifa for tapping – report

This comes after reports emerged that the left back flew to South Africa to hold talks with Chiefs without his club’s consent.

As a result he was not in Gor Mahia’s squad that beat Posta Rangers in a 2-1 league match at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

A top Gor Mahia official has now told Goal that the club will take action against the player and also report Kaizer Chiefs to Fifa for player tapping.

“If indeed Walusimbi is in South Africa negotiating with Kaizer Chiefs, we will have to take disciplinary action for absconding duty. He has a one-and-a-half-year contract with us and must respect the same. We will also report Kaizer Chiefs to Fifa for player tapping,” said the official.

“Walusimbi featured for us on Tuesday in Mombasa but I was shocked that he was not in Kisumu for the Posta Rangers match. Nobody knows where he ‘Walu’ is … not even our coach Dylan Kerr.

“We don’t want distractions now that we have a congested fixtures. We will not allow clubs from outside to derail our progress.”

Tapping up is an attempt to persuade a player contracted to one team to transfer to another team, without the knowledge or permission of the player’s current team.

This kind of approach is often made through the player’s agent. It is expressly forbidden in many professional leagues.

