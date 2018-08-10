 
PSL News 10.8.2018 04:11 pm

Safpu denies receiving R10 million from PSL

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza addresses the media on the matter of resurgent violence in sport and in particular the violence that erupted in the wake of a Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars in Durban, during the PSL Chairman Press Conference at PSL Headquarters. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

The South African Football Players’ Union has denied receiving R10 million from the Premier Soccer League.

This comes after the PSL released a statement claiming they gave the union the money as part of the collective bargaining agreement.

“We reject these lies from PSL with the contempt it deserves, how can the league tell such lies!? We have not received R10 million from the league or anything closer to that. 2012 we signed the CBA But they didn’t honour this part. They must prove it & show where they paid this money (sic),” read a tweet from Safpu.

