Pirates give an update on injured Memela, Khuzwayo

Memela has been nursing a knee injury he picked up during a Bucs’ 1-0 loss to Cape Town City in May.

The 30-year-old is nearing the full fitness.

Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo is recovering from a surgery after going under the knife to correct an ankle injury.

“Pirates can now report that Khuzwayo’s surgery was a success and the goalkeeper is undergoing rehabilitation with the Bucs medical staff,” read a report on the Pirates website.

