PSL News 10.8.2018 03:15 pm

Pirates give an update on injured Memela, Khuzwayo

Phakaaathi Reporter
Brilliant Khuzwayo of Orlando Pirates (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Luvuyo Memela has been cleared to take part in the club’s training sessions.

Memela has been nursing a knee injury he picked up during a Bucs’ 1-0 loss to Cape Town City in May.

The 30-year-old is nearing the full fitness.

Goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo is recovering from a surgery after going under the knife to correct an ankle injury.

“Pirates can now report that Khuzwayo’s surgery was a success and the goalkeeper is undergoing rehabilitation with the Bucs medical staff,” read a report on the Pirates website.

