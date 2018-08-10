Maboe reveals why he joined Sundowns

Maboe completed his move to Sundowns from Maritzburg United a week ago and has already scored one goal in two matches for the defending Absa Premiership champions.

“I felt that I was ready to join a bigger team‚” he said.

“Sundowns is such a team in Africa because they sent players overseas and that was one of the reasons I wanted to join them.

“It is not going to be easy because of the competition for places but I will always have to produce my A game all the time and believe in my abilities.

“This is an opportunity for me to play in the Caf Champions League‚ boost my chances of playing regularly for Bafana Bafana and maybe going overseas‚” he said‚ adding that the move to Sundowns happened quickly.

“The one day I was training with Maritzburg United and the next I was training here at Sundowns.

“It was like I was dreaming and it only hit me when I arrived at the club’s offices that it is actually happening and time to start working again.

“I sat down with the analysts here at Sundowns and they showed me how the team plays and how they want me to play.

“It was actually helping because as you can see I am combining well with the new team-mates.”

ALSO READ: Ntuli waiting for Djurgardens’ offer

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.