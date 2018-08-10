Conceding three goals in one match is too much – Solinas

The Italian mentor has vowed to work on the defensive frailties to ensure it never happens again.

Amakhosi were embarrassed by a hard running Bidvest Wits side who beat them 3-1 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night and leaving the fans worried ahead of Saturday’s crucial yet tough MTN8 quarter final against Free State Stars at the same venue on Saturday night.

“Four goals for a team like this is too much. But it has happened. We need to fix it. We have good defenders and we need to work on it. We have to improve because it is not good to concede three goals in one game at Chiefs,” said Solinas.

Amakhosi drew their first Absa Premiership game 1-1 against Mamelodi Sundowns before losing to the Students.

“We analysed the defeat. We watched the game and we made mistakes because we conceded three goals,” said Solinas. “But if we look at it, we had 75% possession but we didn’t convert the possession into chances or goals. We need to play more forward. We need to be around the opponents’ box more,” he added.

“We need to improve our finishing. We create chances but didn’t convert. We must learn from the Wits game. If you are intelligent you use such games to your advantage. Sometimes in football a defeat is good because you learn from it. If you are intelligent you use the defeat to fix the mistakes and improve,” said the Italian mentor.

“We need more determination in the final third. We practise these things and they do very well but when in the game situation they lose confidence and determination. Scoring is a difficult job.”

