Malesela pleads for time as he looks for Chippa’s starting XI

The Chilli Boys suffered their second successive defeat when they lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night.

Prior to that loss, they were defeated 2-0 by Bloemfontein Celtic.

“I think when you are trying to fix things, you need to go through these experiences, because we have a fairly good team with a lot of new players‚” Malesela told reported on Wednesday.

“For us to actually be sure of what we are doing‚ maybe we have to go through these phases so that we cannot relax.

“If you start winning‚ you start saying‚ ‘we are winning’ and then you relax a bit and you don’t fix the team. We have to find the right starting eleven first‚ which is something that is a struggle.

“These games are challenging to us to come up with the right formula‚” he added.

Chippa took control of the game against Pirates after Mthokozisi Dube was dismissed for a second bookable offence, but they failed to capitalise on their advantage.

“Let me say it was probably a game of two halves but it probably wouldn’t have been as balanced had Pirates not got a red card in the second half. That gave us an advantage.

“In most instances when you have these situations‚ you find that the team that has 11 players struggles.

“With us it was a different story. We put the pressure‚ but couldn’t find the goal. These things happen,” concluded Malesela.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.