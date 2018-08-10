 
menu
PSL News 10.8.2018 10:22 am

Sundowns target wants out of Al Ahly

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

Phakamani Mahlambi training with Al Ahly teammates.

Al Ahly director of transfers Mohamed Fadl says he has received permission to sell Bafana Bafana forward Phakamani Mahlambi.

Mahlambi has been linked with a return to the Absa Premiership to join Mamelodi Sundowns, however they didn’t match Al Ahly’s asking price, according to KingFut.

The Brazilians will have to match the club’s asking price of about R27.7 million if they are to sign the former Bidvest Wits forward.

“We have signed Phakamani Mahlambi for €1.3 million (about R20.7 million), but we might sell him for around $2 million (about R27.7 million) because we see him as a very good player,” Mohamed Fadl told KignFut.

“He is a big player and plays for the South African national team, but we have very special foreign players, and that’s why he is currently in this situation.

“Phakamani doesn’t want to continue with Al Ahly and we have got approval from Patrice Carteron to sell him. We can’t force him to stay.

“But we can’t buy Phakamani for €1.3 million and then sell him for only €500,000 (about R7.9 million),” he added.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
From bad to worse, SABC crumbling under debt 6.8.2018
SABC too broke to afford Bafana matches – report 6.8.2018
Jordaan has mixed feeling about Tau’s move to England 1.8.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.